Another 4,073 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, public health agency RIVM said on Tuesday. The total was about 16 percent below the seven-day rolling average of 4,862.

It was also about two percent higher than the same day a week ago. So far this week, 8,683 people have tested positive for the infection, about 5.5 percent lower than last week.

The three cities with the most infections were Amsterdam (247), Rotterdam (165), and The Hague (109). While the latter showed a nine percent week-to-week drop, Amsterdam's total went up by 25 percent, and Rotterdam's rose by 30 percent.

The agency also revealed that 62 more deaths were linked to Covid-19, raising the seven-day average to 58. To date, 9,438 people were confirmed to have died from the disease.

Figures from patient coordination office LCPS also showed that 187 more people were admitted to hospitals for Covid-19 during the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday, 2 p.m. During that time, 20 patients were moved into intensive care.

Dutch hospitals on Tuesday were treating 1,683 people for the coronavirus disease, a single-day decrease of 38 after accounting for new admissions, deaths, and discharges. That was the lowest total since October 18.

There were 1,205 people in regular care wards, down 35 in a day, and the intensive care units were treating three fewer, or 478. The ICU tally fell to its lowest point since October 23.

Since the end of February, the Dutch hospital system has treated 25,065 coronavirus patients in regular care, with 5,538 requiring the assistance of an intensive care department. Some 4,909 patients died while in the hospital.

A total of 527,523 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the Netherlands. While that figure dates back to the end of February, testing was not widely available until the beginning of June.