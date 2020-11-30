Road users in almost all of the Netherlands are warned to be extra careful this morning - icy roads can lead to dangerous driving conditions. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow weather warning.

The icy roads warning is in effect for the entire country, except for Zeeland and the Wadden islands. Water on the road froze over night, causing local patches of slipperiness, the meteorological institute said. "Adjust your driving behavior." And keep a safe following distance.

The morning may also be foggy in some areas, which could reduce visibility.

The western and northern parts of the country could see light rain this morning, but the rest of the country should remain dry until late afternoon and early evening when a more active area of rain will move over the country from northwest to southeast.

Maximum temperatures will only be reached this evening, ranging from 5 degrees in Zuid-Limburg to 10 degrees on the coast. Minimum temperatures overnight will be about the same as maximum temperatures on Monday.

Tuesday will also see some showers, and a moderate to strong wind. Maximums will be around 9 degrees, according to the KNMI.