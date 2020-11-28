The daily number of coronavirus related deaths has gone down for the first time in 5 days. On Saturday the public health agency RIVM reported that there were 59 Covid deaths, a decrease of 30 percent compared to Friday, but an increase of 23 percent compared to the same day last week.



There was also once again a decrease in new cases of SARS-CoV-2. On Saturday the number of new infections was 4,499, a 22 percent declined compared to the day before and a 26 percent decline compared to last Saturday.



This brings the total number of Covid-19 infections for the week to 28,935. The seven-day average number of cases has dropped to 4,906. The average number of covid deaths in the past week was 65.



The cities with the highest number of infections were Amsterdam (242), Rotterdam (188) and The Hague (122). While Amsterdam and Rotterdam both saw a decline in cases compared to Friday, cases in The Hague went up by 24 percent compared to the previous day. Tilburg and Eindhoven both saw a significant spike on Friday but have been able to bring their infection rates below the 100 mark again.



Hospitals continue to report a decline in Covid patients. On Saturday, a total of 1,711 new patients were admitted to hospitals, down 58 compared to Friday. Among these patients 1,200 were admitted to non-intensive care units, a net decrease of 51, and 511 were placed in IC units, a decrease of 7.