A 42-year-old man died after being hit by a delivery van on De Ververt in Wijchen on Tuesday evening. The police later forced the van off the road in Beuningen and arrested the driver.

The driver and victim got into an argument in a residential neighborhood in Wijchen, according to Omroep Gelderland. "After that, the collision took place, but we are still investigating what exactly happened," a police spokesperson said to the broadcaster.

The victim died at the scene and the driver took off. The van was spotted in Beuningen a short time later, where the police forced it off the road and arrested the driver. At this stage, nothing is known about the driver's identity. He is suspected of involvement in the fatal hit-and-run.

The victim was from Wijchen.