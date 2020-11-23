Over 25 thousand more people scheduled their own test for a SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection last week compared to the previous week. Municipal health service GGD said that from Monday through Sunday it performed 251,458 tests.

It means that the GGD branches tested about 36 thousand people daily. While higher than the previous two weeks, it was lower than the average of 38,500 registered since the end of September. The organization has carried out almost 2.2 million tests since then, and 4.1 million tests since June 1, the date in which testing was made available to the general public.

The rate in which people last week tested positive for the infection will be revealed on Tuesday afternoon by the RIVM. Preliminary data from the public health agency showed that 37,020 tested positive for the viral infection, in testing which could include data from organizations other than the GGD, like hospitals and physicians.

Last week’s infection total was about 2.5 percent lower than the week before.