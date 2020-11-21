Very little sunshine was expected in the Netherlands over the weekend, with an average low temperature of five degrees to start the early morning hours of Saturday. It could dip lower than that in Gelderland, Limburg and Overijssel, according to meteorological office KNMI.

Throughout the day, a moderate wind that was likely to bring choppy seas on a day unlikely to warm up much past 10 degrees. The winds will be strongest along the coast, but also possibly in Groningen and Friesland.

The clouds could break over the course of the afternoon, with a slim chance of sunshine across the country. However, the rain was likely to be off and on in Noord-Holland, Friesland, Groningen, Gelderland and Overijssel.

More rain was predicted overnight, though it could stay dry in Limburg, and temperatures along the border could dip to two degrees. Most of the country will get low temps on Sunday of around nine degrees.

Headed into Sunday, the weather agency predicted an 80 percent chance of rain, with temperatures warming up to between 11 and 13 degrees.

Monday through Wednesday were likely to be dryer. The week was likely to start with highs of about 10 to 12 degrees, and lows anywhere from 5 to 7 degrees.

The stiff weekend wind was expected to continue at least into Wednesday before it loses some strength.