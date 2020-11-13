Last week, week 45 of 2020, an estimated 3,630 people died in the Netherlands - 700 more than expected for week 45, Statistics Netherlands reported on Friday. The excess mortality coincides with the second wave of the coronavirus in the country, and seems to be leveling off.

Public health institute RIVM reported 358 coronavirus related deaths last week. Not all reports are in yet, and not everyone is tested for the coronavirus, so that number may well be higher.

In week 44, a total of 3,644 people died, slightly more than last week. This seems to indicate that the excess mortality is leveling off. The number of new coronavirus infections also started showing a decline this week.

Weekly mortality has been higher than expected since week 39. In the first coronavirus wave, the Netherlands saw more than expected deaths for nine weeks. According to the stats office, around 10 thousand people died of the coronavirus in the first wave.