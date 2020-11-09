Retailers in the Netherlands want to start Black Friday discounts a week earlier and run them until the day itself on November 27, in the hopes that this will prevent crowding during the coronavirus crisis, INretail said after surveying its members, ANP reports.

Over the weekend, trade union FNV called on retailers to completely skip Black Friday this year, calling on employers to "not also put public health on sale".

But INretail is confident that the sector can handle Black Friday safely. "It is also primarily an online marketing phenomenon in our country. Consumers can therefore choose how they want to buy. Entrepreneurs actively respond to this, because many have a web shop as well as stores," the sector organization said to ANP.

According to INretail, many entrepreneurs are setting up discount campaigns in such a way to entice consumers to make their purchases on quieter days, and in non-peak times. Some 80 percent of retailers are also taking additional measures to prevent Covid-19 outbreaks, including even stricter door policies, mandatory face masks, and clearly visible hygiene measures.

The INretail survey found that just less than half of non-food entrepreneurs in main shopping centers will have Black Friday specials this year.