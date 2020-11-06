False coronavirus test result statements can be bought online for 50 to 60 euros apiece, AD reported after buying multiple such statements without ever getting close to an actual Covid-19 test.

A number of countries, including Germany, Morocco and Italy, require people to present a statement saying they recently tested negative for the coronavirus, before they are allowed to enter the country. Because health service GGD does not issue travel statements and only tests if someone has symptoms, travelers have to rely on commercial parties. They charge around 150 euros for a PCR test and a statement with the results, according to the newspaper.

But if you go to WhatsApp or Snapchat, you can buy such a statement for as little as 50 euros without actually having to get tested, AD reported.

Some of these scammers forge the names of actual doctors on the statements. Doctor Prem Heera at the Corona Test Service is one doctor whose name got used. He reported it to the police. Doctor Albert Zwart of HetHuisartslab was shocked when AD showed him a false test statement with his name on it, calling it "very serious".

Maarten Cuppen of HetHuisartslab told AD that he is not surprised by these fraudulent statements. There is a great deal of demand. Since June his organization has tested 150 thousand travelers and issued statements if they did not have the coronavirus. "If the carrier or the country of arrival does not properly check those statements, fraudsters will have free reign."

The Health and Youth Care Inspectorate told the newspaper that it does not "supervise the content of travel statements."