The Amsterdam police are looking for witnesses in the death of a 34-year-old woman in Amsterdam last week. She was found dead on the street on Reigersbosdreef on Thursday, October 29. The police believe she was killed in a hit-and-run.

According to the police, a "tuned" blue or dark-colored Volkswagen Golf 5 or 6 may have been involved in the collision. The investigators would like to make contact with anyone who may have seen such a vehicle that was damaged, or have any information that can help in this case.

Het Parool identified the victim as Nasim Namutebi, who was born in Uganda. Her family started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for her funeral. Nasim is survived by a young son, her parents, two sisters and two brothers.

"Nasim was a person that anyone could count on, with a pure heart. If you had a bad day and ran into Nasim, she always managed to cheer you up no matter her own troubles. In difficult times she got through with her positivity and she did the same for others," her mother wrote on the crowdfunding page.