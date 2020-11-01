This article was produced on behalf of Netherlands Bagels.

A new bagel shop opened its doors in Rotterdam this month hoping to fill a gap for fans of the round, doughy treats. Netherlands Bagels was founded by a native New Yorker in the Zuid-Holland city, and has started weekly shipments of their hand-rolled, boiled and baked New York-style bagels to homes all across the Netherlands.

"Even if, thanks to Covid, you cannot travel to New York to simply enjoy bagels, our new bagel business strives to bring a bit of New York to your doorstep," said Netherlands Bagels owner Karen Ertrachter. “I started this business because I was missing the taste of real New York bagels. I’ve modeled my recipes to match the taste of my favorite bagel store back home as I was constantly disappointed by the bagel options in the Netherlands.”

Netherlands Bagels not only offers the Everything Bagel, an American favorite, but also options that draw inspiration from Ertrachter’s adopted country, like a Cinnamon Raisin bagel influenced by oliebollen. They also sell a cheese bagel with Turkish pul biber hot peppers for true Rotterdammers.

Almost all of the bagels are plant-based vegan, Ertrachter said. "They’re delicious by themselves or with a bit of schmear!”

You can order online from Sunday through Wednesday for each upcoming weekend. Netherlands Bagels needs 48 hours of advanced notice for their bagels, because they make them the old-fashioned way just like you would have in New York.

“You might want to order on Monday because they sell out quickly!” Ertrachter emphasized. The webshop opens on Sunday afternoons for the upcoming week. Eventually, they plan to take orders seven days weekly and increase shipping options.