The Dutch work week was likely to end with a dismal, cloudy Friday but a so-so weekend could bring about a 21-degree day on Monday. Scattered showers across the northern coast and the eastern provinces with low temperatures of 12 degrees were predicted for Friday, with most of the country reaching a maximum 15 degrees Celsius.

The day could get blustery, with moderate winds from the southwest of at least 20 kilometers per hour expected throughout the country, which were likely to peak at about 40 km/h in Noord-Holland. Near gale-force winds of up to 60 km/h were expected at sea and on the IJsselmeer, according to meteorological agency KNMI.

A drizzly overnight should bring about a dry Saturday and a partly cloudy start to the weekend. Temperatures will remain about the same on Saturday, and those in the south of the country could even get clear sunny skies for much of the afternoon.

The moderate winds will continue throughout Saturday, and rain will return in the evening. The KNMI said this could dissipate by nightfall.

The overnight temperature will be cooler, ranging from 10 to 12 degrees, but Sunday could be warmer, reaching up to 17 degrees in some parts of the Netherlands. The chance of sunshine is pretty slim, and a damp, soggy Sunday is likely to bring a 21-degree start to the work week.