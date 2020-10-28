While Wednesday will see showers across the Netherlands, the rainy weather is expected to take a bit of a break in the coming days. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be largely dry, after which it will be back to rain, meteorological institute KNMI expects.

There will regular showers throughout the Netherlands on Wednesday, with a chance of thunderstorms along the coast. During the afternoon, the showers will increase in intensity. The western coastal provinces may see a lot of rainfall in short time.

Maximum temperatures will climb to around 12 degrees Celsius. The southwesterly wind will be moderate to fairly strong, with strong gusts up to 75 kilometers per hour expected on the coast. A code yellow strong winds warning will be in effect for Zeeland and Zuid-Holland from 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Thursday will start out with a few showers in the east, but dry weather is expected for the rest of the day. Fields of clouds will move across the country, leaving some room for sunshine. Maximums will be around 12 degrees, and the southwest to westerly wind will be moderate to quite strong along the coast

Friday and Saturday are also expected to be mostly dry, with some periods of sunshine. From Sunday, the rain will be back. Afternoon temperatures during the weekend will be well above normal, at around 16 to 18 degrees. Monday may even see maximums climb to 21 degrees in some places.