The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a new warning that covered ten of Germany's largest cities due to increased levels of coronavirus infections there. The code orange alert covers Berlin, Frankfurt am Main, Bremen, Munich, Dusseldorf, Cologne, Aachen, Stuttgart, Essen and Mannehim, and goes into effect at the start of Wednesday.

Code orange warnings are issued for regions where the Dutch government advises its residents to only visit if absolutely necessary.

"If you have been to these cities, you will go into home quarantine for 10 days when you return to the Netherlands," the ministry said in a statement. "This does not apply to travelers from outside of these cities who have traveled directly to the airports."

All of the Netherlands has been considered an "international risk area" by the German government since October 15. People who were in the Netherlands 14 days prior to entering Germany will be required to take a coronavirus test, and will be subject to a quarantine of up to two weeks.