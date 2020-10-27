Around a thousand people were fined for violating coronavirus rules over the past two weeks. The security regions agreed during their weekly Security Council meeting on Monday that they will be more strict in enforcing the rules against the spread of the virus.

Last week 451 people were fined for violating coronavirus rules, the week before 551 people were fined, Hart van Nederland reports based on figures from the police. These are only fines issued by police officers. Fines issued by enforcement officers are not included. The Public Prosecution Service also still has to assess the fines.

In addition to the fines, the police also issued over 2,600 warnings in the past two weeks. Most warnings went to teenagers aged 15 to 19 years old, according to the program.

The security regions agreed that enforcers will give priority to enforcing the newest rules limiting group sizes to 4 people max, and the ban on the public consumption of alcohol after 8:00 p.m. There will also be stricter checks on social distancing.

"Our first priority is to stop bad behavior," said Hubert Bruls, mayor of Nijmegen and chairman of the Security Council, RTL Nieuws reports. The current measures will remain in force for at least another few weeks, and Bruls called on people to "stick to the measures, because the increase in the number of hospital admissions is worrying."

"We are at a tipping point, but I expect to see the effects of the tightened corona measures soon," Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus of Justice and Security said after meeting with the Security Council.

As the effects of the partial lockdown implemented on October 14 are not yet visible, the government is not expected to implement any new measures against the coronavirus this week.