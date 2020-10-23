The excess mortality in the Netherlands is rising again as the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic takes hold in the country. Last week, week 42 of this year from 12 to 18 October, an estimated 3,200 people died - 400 higher than expected for this period, Statistics Netherlands reported on Friday.

Figures health services GGD sent to public health institute RIVM indicated that 131 people died of the coronavirus in the Netherlands last week. According to the stats office, this number may be higher as not everyone is tested for the virus, and as death registrations sometimes come in late.

With the exception of higher than usual mortality during the heat wave in weeks 33 and 34 this year, mortality in the Netherlands from week 19 has been somewhat lower than would have been expected in the absence of a pandemic.

During the first wave of the coronavirus, some 10 thousand people died of Covid-19.