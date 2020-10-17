One person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in the city of Heerhugowaard. There were no arrests made in the incident, with police still looking for the suspect and witnesses several hours later.

The 30-year-old Rotterdam man was struck at about 4:15 a.m. in the Fabritiuspark near Berckheideplein, police said. “The victim was injured and needed to go to the hospital for treatment,” according to a statement.

A male suspect ran off after the incident. No description of the suspect was released. A conflict in the park may have led to the shooting.

Following the shooting, the victim managed to get himself to a nearby home on Ruysdaelstraat, where he asked the resident to call for an ambulance.

A little over two hours later, a home on Bilderdijkstraat in the same Noord-Holland city was also shot at it. “The police are investigating whether there is a connection between the two shooting incidents,” authorities said.

There were no injuries in the second incident, though there was some damage to the home. A small white passenger car was seen leaving the neighborhood moments after the gunshots rang out.

Witnesses to either incident were asked to contact police immediately.