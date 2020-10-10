Showers are expected across the Netherlands today, and while no downpours are on the card, there may be some hail and even a thunderstorm, according to Weeronline. Saturday will be cold for the time of year, with maximums around 13 degrees.

A moderate to strong southwesterly wind on the coast will make it feel even colder, with a wind chill between 4 and 7 degrees. Saturday will be the first day this autumn that thermometers don't reach 15 degrees, the weather service said.

Sunday will also be on the cold side, with maximums around 13 degrees, but it will be less windy than on Saturday The afternoon will be dryer, with even some sunshine expected.