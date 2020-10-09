The Netherlands is again seeing a higher number of deaths than expected for the time of year, according to Statistics Netherlands. The rise in excess mortality coincided with the emerging second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in the country, the stats office said on Friday.

In week 40 of this year, from September 28 to October 4, an estimated 3 thousand people died in the Netherlands. That is 200 more than was expected for that week. The week before, the number of deaths was also higher than average at 2,865.

In week 40, the GGD health services reported 66 confirmed coronavirus related deaths to public health institute RIVM. In week 39, there were 76 confirmed Covid-19 deaths. "Because not all people with Covid-19 may be tested and the registration sometimes takes a little longer, the actual numbers of deceased Covid-19 patients in the Netherlands will probably be higher," the stats office said.

With the exception of increased mortality during the heatwave in weeks 33 and 34, the number of deaths in the country has been below what could have been expected if there was no pandemic since week 19, the stats office said. Before that, mortality was well above expectation for the nine weeks that coincided with the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic.

During the first wave, around 10 thousand people died of the coronavirus, according to Statistics Netherlands. This includes confirmed diagnoses, and suspected cases in which a doctor diagnosed the virus but the patient wasn't officially tested.