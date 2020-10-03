The Saturday evening Eredivisie football match between RKC Waalwijk and PEC Zwolle was cancelled after six members of the Waalwijk organization tested positive for a SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, Dutch football association KNVB announced. It was the first match at the top professional level to be cancelled over the viral infection.

Four Waalwijk players tested positive along with two staff members during the 24-hour period leading up to Saturday afternoon. “After an intitialen source and contact investigation, eight players from RKC Waalwijk must be quarantined,” the KNVB said in a statement.

More personnel could also enter quarantine as the contact investigation is ongoing, the association said. The KNVB made the decision after meeting with the football association’s top medical advisor, the RKC Waalwijk team doctor, and the GGD municipal health service.

“None of the parties thinks it is justified to bring the RKC Waalwijk group of players together to play the match against PEC Zwolle.” The KNVB said the match will be rescheduled later in the football season.