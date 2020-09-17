New Feyenoord stadium green-lit at €444 million Rutte on infections in 2e Kamer + De Jonge letter

Feyenoord can continue with its plans for a new stadium on the banks of the Maas, the Rotterdam club announced on Thursday. The commissioners of the football club and Stadion Feijenoord have agreed that the stadium will be taken to final investment decision, which is scheduled to happen in the autumn of 2021.

The estimated cost of the new stadium is 444 million euros. A project office will start with the technical design this week, NU.nl reports.

"The road is still long and we are certainly not there yet. But good steps have been taken in recent months, which give the club and the stadium confidence that - hand in hand with many supporters, the municipality, and other stakeholders - we can get a new stadium," Feyenoord general manager Marc Koevermans said.

"Club and stadium are happy with the design of the new stadium. It looks beautiful," he continued. "Based on the deepening layers that we continuously create and the insights that this yields, we feel that the new stadium is feasible and can deliver a significant contribution to the desired growth of Feyenoord's football budget and the development of the club as a whole."

Work on the new stadium is expected to start in the spring of 2022, according to the Telegraaf. If all goes according to plan, the stadium can open in 2025.