Covid-19 ICU cases at highest total in 12 weeks; "Rising fast": ICU boss

Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 31 more people for Covid-19 on Tuesday than the previous day, an increase of 15 percent in a single day. Intensive care units were also treating their highest amount of coronavirus patients in 12 weeks, while new hospital admissions were picking up quickly with dozens more entering medical centers just in the past week, said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the Dutch acute care providers network.

There were 240 patients in total being treated for the coronavirus disease, the highest amount since June 24, the LCPS said. That included 53 people in intensive care, the most since June 22. The ICU total rose by ten since Monday, while 187 more people were receiving care outside of the ICU, an increase of 21.

"The number of admitted COVID patients continues to rise faster; there are now 100 more patients in the hospital than eight days ago," Kuipers said. Because of this, some medical regions are now moving patients to other medical facilities to contend with the increasing patient load, Kuipers said. The LCPS was established earlier this year to help coordinate the task.

Since the end of February, 3,100 residents of the Netherlands have been treated in intensive care for the coronavirus disease, of which 895 later died. Nonprofit organization NICE said that 2,032 eventually recovered and were discharged.

The patient totals were revealed shortly after public health agency RIVM confirmed a 52-percent hike in the number of new coronavirus diagnoses last week.