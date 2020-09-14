Arrest made in fatal Hague stabbing

Police in The Hague arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city. The arrest was made on Sunday, just over a week after the incident.

The victim, a Hague resident, was found injured in front of a home on Schoutendreef at about 4 p.m. on September 5. “A 38-year-old man from The Hague was found to have been stabbed and died a short time later from his injuries,” police said.

Immediately after the crime, police combed the scene looking for trace evidence. A week later, police stopped passers-by and spoke to others in the neighborhood to figure out what might have led to the violent crime.

They made the arrest the next day. The suspect did not have a permanent address, police said. He will face a remand hearing later this week.