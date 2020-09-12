Cloudy Saturday to turn into warm and sunny Sunday

Today will be largely cloudy and mild, with maximums between 18 and 23 degrees expected, according to Weeronline. Sunday will be sunnier and the start of a stretch of hot, late summer weather.

The northern coastal area and the northeast of the country may see some light rain this afternoon. The southwest- to westerly wind will be moderate to strong on the Wadden.

Sunday morning will also start out cloudy, but the clouds will slowly disperse as the day continues. The weather will be warmer than usual for this time of year, with maximums ranging between 20 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Next week will be unseasonably hot, at least until Wednesday. The first half of the weeks will see maximums in their mid-to-high twenties and even up to 30 degrees. On Tuesday, thermometers may climb up to 33 degrees in the southeast.

After Wednesday, the expectations are still very uncertain. The maximums will be lower, but how much lower, is not yet clear.