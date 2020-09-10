Woman found dead in Maastricht home; Injured man in custody

Police in Maastricht said a criminal act likely resulted in the death of a woman discovered inside a home Thursday morning. An injured man was also found at the scene, and was in police custody at an area hospital.

At about 9:30 a.m., police were called to the scene on Minister Talmanstraat by someone who had grown concerned about what was happening in the home. "A patrol went to the scene and officers entered the house. There they found a dead woman and a wounded man," police said.

Authorities used social media to appeal to the public to come forward with any information which might help them sort out what happened. Officers began canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses, while a tactical unit and evidence technicians began searching the house and the surrounding area.