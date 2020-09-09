Warm weekend ahead, temps up to 25°C on Sunday

Today's cloudy weather will give way to more sunshine from Thursday. Maximums will range between 18 and 24 degrees for the rest of the week and the weekend, after which the Netherlands will see some summer-like weather next week with temps between 25 to 30 degrees locally, Weeronline expects.

Wednesday will be a cloudy, but warm day. Maximums will range from around 20 degrees on the Wadden to up to 24 degrees in the south and southeast. Tonight, the clouds will start clearing up, making room for more sunny weather on Thursday and Friday. Maximums on Thursday will range between 18 and 21 degrees. Friday will be warmer, with maximums up to 24 degrees.

Saturday will start out sunny, but clouds will move in during the afternoon. There is a chance of a shower or two in the north and west, but the rest of the country will remain dry. Maximums will be between 19 and 22 degrees.

Sunday will mark the start of a period with beautiful late summer weather. The sun will shine brightly, no rain is expected, and there will be a moderate to strong southwest wind bringing warm air into the Netherlands. Maximums will range between 21 degrees in the north and 25 degrees in the south.

Next week, thermometers will climb even higher, reaching up to 30 degrees locally on Tuesday, according to Weeronline.