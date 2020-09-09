Covid infection closes Nijmegen high school; 1,350 kids at home

Secondary school Stedelijke Scholengemeenschap Nijmegen (SSgN) will be closed for the rest of the week. The school leaders decided to close the school completely after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and multiple classmates and teachers now have to quarantine, Omroep Gelderland reports.

After the pupil tested positive, their classmates were informed to quarantine at home. On Tuesday, multiple pupils and the class mentor started showing symptoms and went to be tested. Health service GGD therefore instructed the school to have teachers who had contact with the class also go into quarantine.

In a letter to parents, the school management said that it decided to play it safe and close the school for the rest of the week. There will be no lessons on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday's lessons will happen online.

SSgN teaches VMBO, HAVO and VWO in the Hazenkamp district of Nijmegen. The school has around 1,350 pupils.

According to Omroep Gelderland, other Nijmegen schools also had Covid-19 cases. An infection was detected at the ROC Nijmegen on Monday. And a teacher tested positive at the Almende College.