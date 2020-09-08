Covid crisis impacted most NL residents' mental health

60 percent of Netherlands residents noticed that the coronavirus crisis had an effect on their mental health. They experienced psychological complaints like extra stress and loneliness. The lack of social contact and spontaneity are common complaints, according to an EenVandaag survey among over 25 thousand Dutch on its opinion panel.

The researchers noted that the crisis had a bigger mental impact on young people up to age 35. 74 percent of people in this age group reported mental health complaints. That is significantly more than the 48 percent of people over the age of 65 who reported the same. The most common complaints among young people are stress, loneliness and persistent fatigue. These complaints are also increasing as the crisis stretches on. In April, 31 percent of young people reported feeling stressed, now it's 40 percent. Those experiencing loneliness increased from 26 percent to 38 percent, and fatigue from 19 percent to 36 percent.

Some 60 percent of respondents said that their lives have become less enjoyable due to the crisis. A big part of that is the blow to our social lives. 72 percent said they miss seeing people, and 67 percent miss going to parties and birthdays. The spontaneity of contact is also something two thirds of respondents said they miss. "I miss the casualness of seeing each other. Everything has to be planned now. That quickly takes the fun out of it," one respondent said.

But despite these complaints, 73 percent of Netherlands residents are still satisfied with their lives and 66 percent say they are doing well mentally. Another 22 percent say they're fine - not great, but not bad either. 76 percent said they've adapted tot he changes of the past months. "In the beginning I still had trouble with it, but eventually I got used to it," one respondent said. "For now it is just accepting that it is what it is, not thinking about it, that will get you nowhere."