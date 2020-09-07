Spike in Covid-19 cases increased willingness to get tested

The recent spike in coronavirus infections in the Netherlands increased residents' willingness to get tested if they have symptoms that could indicate a Covid-19 infection, though not so much their adherence to the rule that they have to stay home with symptoms, public health institute RIVM reported based on its ongoing survey regarding the coronavirus policy.

Of the 26 percent of respondents who said that they had symptoms that could indicate a coronavirus infection in the past weeks, 32 percent actually went to get tested. That is almost twice as much as in July, the RIVM said. 85 percent went to get tested within four days of noticing symptoms, 58 percent even within two days.

This is likely related to increased concern about the virus among Netherlands residents. 76 percent of respondents currently believe that a second coronavirus wave is possible, compared to 67 percent in July. And respondents who said they are concerned about the virus increased from 34 percent to 43 percent.

But the increased awareness for the need to get tested and more concern about the virus did not also lead to better adherence to other coronavirus rules. Especially the rule to stay home if you have symptoms. While 84 percent of respondents said they support this policy, very few people actually adhere to it.

90 percent of people who had symptoms still went out to do their shopping. 43 percent still went to work. 64 percent still visited family or friends. And 41 percent still went out to restaurants or other catering establishments.