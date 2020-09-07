Schools worried about cold classrooms with improper ventilation: report

Schools are worried that they will not be able to get their ventilation systems sorted out before the weather turns cold. As long as the ventilation system isn't working properly, classroom windows have to stay open to limit the risk of the coronavirus spreading. With winter approaching, this will mean ice cold classrooms, schools fear, the Telegraaf reported after speaking to schools.

According to estimations, about half of schools' ventilation systems are outdated or not functioning properly. The lower house of Dutch parliament recently passed a motion for all school ventilation systems to be checked before the start of October. Schools are therefore sparking in getting these systems sorted out, but many worry that they won't manage it in time to prevent pupils having to shiver through lessons, according to the newspaper.

General education union AOb confirmed to the Telegraaf that schools are struggling to get their ventilation systems in order. "We hear stories from our members about school books that got rained on because the windows are open wide all day long," AOb spokesperson Esther Sloots said. "We are concerned about this, especially since the ventilation industry has already indicated several times that it will not be possible to check all systems before October."