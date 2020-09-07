Man bites cop during Rotterdam arrest

A Rotterdam police officer was bitten by a man while trying to arrest him at the Zuidplein shopping center on Sunday. The police officer was checked over by a doctor and seems to be okay, the Feijenoord police said on Twitter.

The police responded to the shopping center after reports of a man harassing passing women. At the scene, responding officers found the man lying on the ground at a bus stop.

"There was no way to have a good conversation," the police tweeted. "The gentleman had other plans and went into full resistance."

The police arrested the man for disrupting public order. As they were trying to get him into the police vehicle, he bit one of the cops on the upper arm, the police said.

The officer was checked over by a doctor and was not seriously injured, the police said. But added: "Keep your hands off of emergency workers!"