“A humane economy” is the silver lining in coronavirus crisis: New D66 leader Sigrid Kaag

In her first speech after securing her political party’s leadership, Foreign Trade and Development Minister Sigrid Kaag said that one possible silver lining to the coronavirus crisis would be a rethink of the current economic system. She laid out a vision for, “A humane economy, dynamic and modern, in which nobody is left behind.”

“The crisis has dealt us a blow. We don't know what is coming our way. It could be better than expected, it could get worse," she said, according to broadcaster NOS. Kaag predicted that the upcoming parliamentary elections will ultimately be about, "How we make people feel that their fate is in safe hands with us."

Kaag has expressed her aspirations to become the country’s next prime minister in the 2021 elections. Kaag gave the speech in Arnhem to a small group of party members a day after D66 announced she had won nearly 96 percent of members’ votes during the leadership race.

She laid out an argument that a sense of stability in the face of an uncertain economic future would be key to winning the election. She said her motivation for next year’s vote is to resolve growing divisions within the Netherlands, improve the country’s standing in Europe, and to continue tackling the global health and economic crisis.

Kaag denounced forming policy based on opinion polls, and said that she would prefer to lead on the issues instead of being pushed by vocal minorities. She presented two issues which could prove to be divisive, including support for a unified European military even if it means “a sacrifice of national sovereignty.” She argued that it would ultimately lead to a greater, European sovereignty which can bring about greater prosperity for all.

Kaag also said that the coronavirus crisis would only be solved with more cooperation at a global level. “Now is the time to present our international outlook,” she said. “We will only win our fight against the virus with scientists who work together internationally.”