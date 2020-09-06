Covid crisis a major financial blow for healthcare institutions

Healthcare institutions were on average healthy in 2019, but that is likely to change due to the coronavirus crisis, accordingly to accountancy firm EY's annual Dutch Healthcare Barometer. Healthcare institutions will face a decrease in turnover of around 3 percent this year an around 9.5 percent next year, EY expects, NOS reports.

The Barometer, which is based on the annual reports of 453 healthcare institutions, about 85 percent of the sector, actually focuses on the period before the coronavirus crisis. But EY also looked ahead in this one. The crisis will have a significant financial impact on the sector this year and next, the firm concluded.

The crisis created more staff costs due to extra care for patients, staff dropout due to illness, and the need to hire in more expensive external staff. At the same time, healthcare institutions lost out on income due to the postponement or cancellation fo care and treatment, and due to less space now that social distancing must be maintained.

Healthcare institutions generally have a liquidity buffer for current expenditure of 2 to 3 months in personnel costs. "In itself that buffer is sufficient, more is not really necessary, only corona quickly drained that buffer, which means that there is no longer any possibility to absorb shocks," Ralph Poulssen of EY said to NOS.

Hospitals will be almost entirely compensated for the loss of turnover through special regulations, but this does not apply to all healthcare institutions. Financially healthy institutions will survive this crisis, EY, expects. But institutions that were not healthy before the coronavirus crisis may be in trouble.

"The Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sports and the Minister have said that the sector must be kept afloat, but at an individual level, banks can of course use this situation to remediate the less healthy institutions," Poulssen said. "We do not rule out the possibility that maybe five institutions will be taken over anyway, fall over and care will continue elsewhere."