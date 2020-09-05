Sunshine, rain taking turns in NL this weekend

This weekend will really be a mix of sunshine and rain in the Netherlands, according to Weeronline. Maximum temperatures between 17 and 20 degrees are expected.

Saturday and Sunday will both be cloudy, with the sun peeking through the clouds during periods when it is not raining. Maximums on Saturday will range between 17 degrees on the north coast and up to 20 degrees in the southeast.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, with maximums between 17 and 19 degrees expected. That is slightly cooler than the 19 to 21 degrees that is usual for early September, the weather service said. A moderate westerly wind will blow through the country, becoming stronger along the northwest coast.