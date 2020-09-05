Several hurt in Wezep bar brawl, stabbing

Police in Wezep said at least four people were hurt during a stabbing and a brawl inside a cafe which then spilled out into the street. A 34-year-old man from Hattem was taken into custody as part of the investigation.

The four injured people were taken from the scene by ambulance and then hospitalized. Regional newspaper De Stentor quoted a police source saying that a fifth person later went to the hospital on their own. It was not clear if the arrested man was one of the five hurt.

“Two are more seriously injured. I expect that the other three will be able to go home after treatment," a police representative told the newspaper.

The incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday. at De Passage, a cafe on the Zuiderzeestraatweg. A damaged car was at the front door of the bar with dented doors and damaged windows, the newspaper said. Early speculation was that the vehicle was used by someone involved in the fight.

Police were still trying to figure out what exactly happened later in the morning.