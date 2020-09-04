Two parachutists hurt after crashing to the ground at Teuge airfield

Two parachutists were injured in separate accidents at Teuge airfield in Gelderland on Friday. Both were hospitalized, with one taken by helicopter to an area trauma center, according to Omroep Gelderland.

Contrary to earlier reports, the two parachutists did not collide with each other, nor were they connected in a tandem jump, police said. Ambulances were dispatched to the scene at about 3:30 p.m.

"They are parachutists in training, but it was just a regular parachute drop. Now we have to wait for information," said Erwin van den Braak, a spokesperson for the National Paracentrum Teuge, in an interview with the regional broadcaster.

The person airlifted from the scene was seriously injured. The other was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Aviation police and Dutch aviation association KNVvL were investigating the cause of the two incidents.