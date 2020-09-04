Stabbed man dies on Groningen schoolyard

A man died in a schoolyard in Groningen overnight. The police found the man with a serious stab wound at the school on De Vaargeul. He was resuscitated and an ambulance was summoned, but he died before the paramedics arrived, the Groningen police said on Twitter.

The police responded to the school at around 00:20 a.m. on Friday after a report of someone being seriously injured there. At the scene they found the man. Other than the fact that he had been stabbed, the circumstances around his death are still very unclear.

"The police started an investigation at the crime scene," the Groningen police said.