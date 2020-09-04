Dutch sex-ed lacking when it comes to sexual diversity

While most primary schools in the Netherlands offer sexual education, alarmingly few of them use a recognized teaching method. And in a third of sex education courses, sexual diversity like homosexuality is not even mentioned, according to a study DUO Education Research did among 414 school leaders on behalf of Rutgers, the knowledge center on sexuality.

87 percent of primary schools structurally give lessons about relationships and sexuality. But only 40 percent use a recognized teaching method. 35 percent don't mention sexual diversity, Rutgers reported on the International Sexual Health Day, September 4.

"Schools pay the most attention to topics such as friendship, falling in love, courtship and puberty," Elsbeth Reitzema of Rutgers said. "It is striking that so few schools pay attention to sexual diversity, including homosexuality This is remarkable, because teaching about sexuality and sexual diversity has been compulsory since 2012."

Rutgers urged schools to use recognized teaching methods when it comes to sexual education. "Because then the quality of the lessons will also improve. And that contributes to the healthy sexual development of children."

The study also showed that 44 percent of schools already start sexual education from group 1. By group 5, half of schools give sex-ed, and by group 8 it is 95 percent. "The sooner schools start, the better," Reitzema said. "It is also important for young children to learn to talk about relationships and sexuality and to be able to properly indicate their wishes and boundaries."