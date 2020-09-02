Clouds and rain ahead for the Netherlands

The rest of this week and the weekend will be largely cloudy in the Netherlands, with some sunshine and rain taking turns to make an appearance, according to Weeronline. Maximum temperatures will be in the high teens or low twenties.

Wednesday will see a mix of clouds and sun, and maximums ranging from 20 degrees on the coast to up to 22 degrees further inland. Thursday will be largely gray, with light rain expected especially in the center and north of the country. Maximums between 19 degrees in the north and 21 degrees in the south are expected.

Friday will also be mostly cloudy, with some showers. The southern and central parts of the country may see some sunshine. "It will be 19 or 20 degrees in the north and on the west coast. Many other places will be slightly warmer and in the south east it can locally be 23 degrees," Weeronline said.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to see more sunshine, but also more rain. Afternoon temperatures will climb to between 17 and 20 degrees, slightly cooler thant the 19 to 21 degrees maximums that are usual for this time of year.