Stabbing in Venlo home leaves one dead, suspect hurt

A small gathering in a Venlo home Saturday night suddenly took a violent turn, leaving one person dead and another injured. Police said they received a report of a stabbing after 11:30 p.m. on the Ferdinand Bolstraat in the Limburg city.

"The resident of the home fled outside the moment one of his guests became enraged and focused on had a rage attack and turned on the other person still in the house," police said. "The victim, who was seriously injured in the incident, died at the scene from the injuries. The suspect was taken to a hospital with serious injuries."

Records show an ambulance was sent to the scene just after 11:45 p.m., along with a trauma team dispatched by helicopter. "The police are currently investigating what happened in the house and which people were involved in the stabbing incident," authorities said.

Police said more information about the victim and suspect would be released after they spoke with the family of the deceased. More information about the crime was expected to be disclosed later on Sunday