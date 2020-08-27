Just 6% of Amsterdam’s Airbnb listings are licensed

Since it became mandatory in Amsterdam to get a permit for holiday rentals through Airbnb and for bed & breakfasts on July 1, Amsterdam issued 1,275 permits for Airbnb rentals - about 6 percent of the around 20 thousand Amsterdam listings on Airbnb, Het Parool reports based on figures from the municipality.

A spokesperson for the municipality told the newspaper that this does not necessarily mean that the other homes are being rented to tourists without a permit. Homeowners only need a permit before their first rental starts. For example, if an Amsterdam resident has an Airbnb booking for their house in October, they can still apply for a permit in September. "Our digital investigation shows that nothing is currently happening with the houses that are for rent," the spokesperson said.

Between July 1 and August 17, the municipality also issued 2,074 permits for bed & breakfasts.

The coronavirus crisis brought tourism in Amsterdam to a crashing halt, and the sector is only starting to pick up again. According to the municipality, holiday rentals are currently about a quarter of what they used to be. Many visitors to the city are currently day trippers, who do not need accommodation, the municipal spokesperson said to Het Parool.