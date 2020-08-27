Hospitals see 20% drop in Covid-19 patient total; 510 more infections

There were 143 people being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Thursday, patient coordination office LCPS said. There were 15 fewer patients compared to Wednesday and 34 less than a week ago, a day in which the country had its highest patient count since the beginning of July.

The Dutch hospital system had 36 patients with the coronavirus disease in intensive care, down two from Wednesday. Outside of the ICU there were another 107 patients, a figure which fell by 13.

"The number of COVID patients admitted has fallen by 20% in the past 7 days. A favorable development that is in line with the decrease in the number of new infections," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the Dutch acute care network in reference to last week's declining coronavirus infection figures.

At the same time, public health agency RIVM revealed another 510 infections of the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus, bringing the week's total up to 2,070. That total was slightly higher than the 2,052 recorded during the same period a week ago.

The RIVM data showed that while just four Covid-19 patients were admitted into intensive care between Monday and Wednesday, hospitals admitted 41 more patients with the respiratory illness during that time. To date, more than 3,025 people in the Netherlands have been treated in intensive care for the coronavirus disease, out of about 12,160 hospitalizations over all.