Girl, 7, hurt in firearm incident; Father arrested

A 7-year-old girl was injured in an incident involving a firearm in a home on Diepenbrockstraat in Vlaardingen on Monday evening. She was taken to hospital for treatment. The girl's 47-year-old father was arrested and his role in this incident is being investigated, the police said in a statement.

The police responded to the home at around 7:10 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting incident. They found the injured girl at the scene. The girl was conscious and able to talk to first responders, the police said.

"How she was injured by the firearm is still under investigation, but for the time being it does not seem like a deliberate action against the girl," the police said."

The girl's father, who was also in the house at the time of the shooting, was arrested. The firearm was confiscated and the man's role in this incident is being investigated.

Local residents told Rijnmond that the girl was playing with the gun and it went off.