Approaching windstorm triggers code yellow warning for coastal provinces

Strong winds will be hitting the Netherlands on Tuesday evening, lasting through to Wednesday. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow weather warning for the western coastal provinces, warning of gusts up to 95 kilometers per hour.

The warning is in effect for Zeeland, Zuid-Holland, Noord-Holland, the Wadden area, the IJsselmeer area, and Friesland, starting at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday and lasting through to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The coastal areas can expect gusts of wind up to 95 kilometers per hour. The rest of the country will also be windy, with gusts up to 75 kilometers per hour. The wind will initially come from a southwesterly direction, but turn west on Wednesday morning.

"Traffic and outside activities may be hindered," the KNMI warned. "Follow weather reports and warnings."

Tuesday will be cloudy, with rain expected especially in the northwestern parts of the country. Maximum temperatures will range between 19 degrees in the northwest and 23 degrees in the southeast.

Wednesday will look much the same, but with rain expected for the central and northern parts of the country. Afternoon temperatures will be between 17 degrees in the northeast and 21 degrees in the south.