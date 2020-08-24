New travel warnings for Spain, and parts of France & Scotland

A new travel advisory was set to be issued at midnight to residents of the Netherlands, warning them against all travel to Spain. The country was expected to be covered under a code orange warning, along with three more regions in France, and also the Scottish city of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom, reported multiple Dutch news outlets based on sources at the ministry and at travel agency association ANVR.

Monaco was also expected to fall under its own orange warning, reported AD. Code orange alerts are issued by the ministry when all unnecessary travel to a particular area should be avoided.

Several regions of Spain were already under an orange alert, including Almería, the Balearic Islands, Barcelona, Burgos, Madrid, Navarre, Salamanca and Zaragoza. All of Spain was expected to get the heightened warning as of the start of Tuesday, including the popular vacation destinations on the Canary Islands.

The new portions of France that will go orange are expected to be Alpes Maritimes, Hérault and Sarthe. That is in addition to Paris, and Bouches-du-Rhône, including Aix en Provence and Marseille, which were already under higher alerts.

People entering the Netherlands after visiting these areas, including Aberdeen and Monaco, will likely be told to enter home quarantine for ten days upon arrival.