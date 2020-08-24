Dutch King, Queen spotted not social distancing in Greek restaurant

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima did not always maintain social distancing while vacationing in Greece. A photo circulating online show them standing right next to another man, the King with a face mask in his hand.

RTL Nieuws tracked the photo to a restaurant in Greece. An employee of the restaurant confirmed to the broadcaster that the Royals visited the restaurant over the past week and that they took a photo with one of the owners. "The photo was for a private album," the employee said, adding that the violation of coronavirus rules was "a mistake".

Government information service RVD would not comment on the photo to newspaper AD. "It is a private situation," a spokesperson said.

The photo could be seen as awkward, given the government's continued insistence that social distancing is the first and most important line of defense against the coronavirus.