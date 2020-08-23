Red Cross calls on Dutch to exercise and raise money for refugees

The Red Cross launched a campaign to raise money for refugees all over the world. The campaign "Kilometers for Opportunities" calls on Netherlands residents to run, walk, cycle or swim a distance in September that symbolizes distances refugees have to travel for basic necessities, and raise money at the same time.

Participants must create a page on the campaign website, stating the distance they will cover. They can chose one of a number of symbolic distances. The 160 kilometers refuges in Turkey have to cover to reach the nearest hospital, for example. Or the 105 kilometers between Myanmar and the nearest refugee camp in Bangladesh. Or choose their own distance. "Ask your friends, family, and acquaintance to sponsor you to reach your goal," the aid organization said.

The Red Cross will use the money raised to help refugees worldwide, with medical care, food and shelter. "But certainly in these times also for providing drinking water and hygiene information to combat the coronavirus as well as possible," the organization said.

Those who want to take part in the campaign can sign up here.