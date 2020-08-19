Over 550 coronavirus infections today; Down 16% from last week

Some 552 more people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus, according to preliminary results released by public health agency RIVM on Wednesday. That total was down 16 percent compared to last Wednesday.

So far this week, 1,523 people have been diagnosed with the viral infection. That is about 26 percent lower than the previous Monday-Wednesday period.

There was also a slight decrease in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated in Dutch hospitals, which went down from 171 to 166 on Wednesday. Intensive care units were treating 41 of those people, a reduction of one. Other hospital departments were treating 125 patients, down four compared to Tuesday.

Data from the RIVM showed that 27 people with the coronavirus disease were admitted to hospitals from Sunday through Tuesday, and 13 people were moved into intensive care units. A total of 3,006 people in the Netherlands have been treated for Covid-19 in intensive care.

Some 876 people died while in the ICU, and 1,941 were eventually released from the hospital.