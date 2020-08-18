Fatal highway accident: Man run over while helping someone with a breakdown

A man from The Hague died on the A13 highway between The Hague and Rotterdam early on Tuesday morning. He was hit by a car, presumably while he was trying to help someone with a breakdown, the police said to Omroep West.

"Emergency services did everything possible to save the man, but to no avail," the police spokesperson said.

The accident happened near the Rotterdam Airport exit. Multiple cars were involved.

The highway is closed from the Delft-Zuid exit towards Rotterdam, and is expected to remain closed until at least 10:00 a.m. Motorists traveling from The Hague towards Rotterdam are advised to detour via the A4 and then the A20.