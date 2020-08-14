Amsterdam beach closed after fatal incident, drowning

Mayor Femke Halsema of Amsterdam decided to close the beach in IJburg, including the adjacent catering establishment, with immediate effect following two serious incidents at the beach on Thursday. A woman was found dead in the water on Thursday morning, and a man had to be rescued and resuscitated later in the day. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital, the police confirmed on Friday.

On Thursday morning, a swimmer found the woman's body at Bijburg beach, RTL Nieuws reports. Bystanders helped remove the body from the water. The police are still investigating the cause of the woman's death, but the current assumption is that she drowned.

In the afternoon, a swimmer was reported missing. Divers from the fire brigade searched the water with the help of a police boat, and bystanders were asked to form a human chain and help search for the missing man. He was found a time later. Rescue workers pulled him from the water and resuscitated him on the beach, before he was rushed to hospital. The 40-year-old man from Badhoeverdorp died in hospital.

The beach at IJburg will remain closed for the time being, a spokesperson for the municipality of Amsterdam said to RTL Nieuws. "In the coming days, we will investigate whether the water is safe because of these two serious incidents."